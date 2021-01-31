Livingston Parish confirmed 56 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The addition of two new COVID-19 deaths makes January the deadliest month in Livingston Parish since the pandemic began. The parish has reported 27 COVID-19 deaths this month, two more than the previous mark set in December (25).
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,680 COVID-19 cases and 143 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,589 “probable” cases, an increase of 39, and 17 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 101,743 tests. That includes 87,019 molecular tests and 14,724 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 14-20, was 10.00 percent, marking the second consecutive week that the local positivity rate decreased.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 349,697 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 50,929 “probable” cases
-- 8,291 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 568 “probable” deaths
-- 5,315,681 total COVID-19 tests
-- 344,321 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 397,371 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 57,926 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 13th time in the last 16 LDH updates, dropping by 130 to 1,416. That’s the fewest in the state since Dec. 6 (1,392). Since Jan. 19, hospitalizations have dropped by 489.
Despite the decrease in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose by one on Sunday to 199 across the state.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
