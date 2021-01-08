Livingston Parish confirmed 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and three new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
This marks the fourth time the parish has confirmed at least three deaths in a day, and it comes on a day the state reported its second-most fatalities from COVID-19 (92) since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,671 COVID-19 cases and 125 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,830 “probable” cases, an increase of 49, and 10 “probable” deaths, a jump of one from the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 86,808 tests. That includes 76,914 molecular tests and 9,894 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 24-30, was 15.80 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 306,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 34,989 “probable” cases
-- 7,411 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 422 “probable” deaths
-- 4,608,847 total COVID-19 tests
-- 280,373 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 81,585 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise, increasing by 36 overnight to bring the total to 2,069 statewide. Since Dec. 28, hospitalizations have risen by 539.
Ventilator usage increased by one on Friday to 220 statewide, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.