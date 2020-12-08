Livingston Parish confirmed 58 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and one new COVID-19 related death for the third straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,786 confirmed cases and 95 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 832 “probable” cases, a jump of 21 from Sunday, and five “probable” deaths, one more than the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 68,361 tests. That includes 63,139 molecular tests and 5,222 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 19-25, was 12.20 percent, down from last week’s rate.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 238,676 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 15,886 “probable” cases
-- 6,363 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 289 “probable” deaths
-- 3,760,929 total COVID-19 tests
-- 202,891 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 93 on Tuesday to 1,516 statewide, the most since Aug. 2 (1,534). That’s one of the largest overnight increases in hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Ventilator usage rose by four to 165 statewide, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
On Tuesday, Edwards will join state and federal leaders at the White House for the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The panel is scheduled for 3 p.m. (central time zone) and will be streamed only at whitehouse.gov/live. Start times are approximate, the governor’s office said.
