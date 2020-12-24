Livingston Parish confirmed 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 6,839 COVID-19 cases and 108 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,421 “probable” cases, an overnight increase of 11, and nine “probable” deaths, up one from the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 79,590 tests. That includes 71,388 molecular tests and 8,202 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 10-16, was 13.10 percent, down from the previous week’s rate.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 271,177 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 25,322 “probable” cases
-- 6,918 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 354 “probable” deaths
-- 4,243,015 total COVID-19 tests
-- 247,501 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
After rising for three straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 42 overnight to 1,633 statewide. That’s just the 11th time in the last 43 LDH updates in which hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have decreased.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 199 statewide on Thursday, figures show.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
