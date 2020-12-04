Livingston Parish confirmed 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and one new “probable” COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,651 confirmed cases and 92 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, the same as the day before. The parish is also reporting 794 “probable” cases, a rise of 25 from Thursday, and four “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 66,825 tests. That includes 61,808 molecular tests and 5,017 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 19-25, was 12.20 percent, down from last week’s rate.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 232,479 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 14,698 “probable” cases
-- 6,274 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 274 “probable” deaths
-- 3,672,682 total COVID-19 tests
-- 202,891 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 32 on Friday to 1,357 statewide, the most since Aug. 10 (1,382). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 22 of the last 26 updates and by 839 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by 12 to 154 statewide, figures show. That’s the most since Aug. 21 (172).
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
