Livingston Parish confirmed 66 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 6,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 106 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,410 “probable” cases, an overnight increase of 22, and eight “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 79,164 tests. That includes 71,059 molecular tests and 8,105 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 10-16, was 13.10 percent, down from the previous week’s rate.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 268,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 24,950 “probable” cases
-- 6,877 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 349 “probable” deaths
-- 4,215,096 total COVID-19 tests
-- 247,501 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the third straight day, surging by 28 overnight to 1,675 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 32 of the last 42 updates from the Department of Health, including by 141 in the last three days.
Ventilator usage rose by 15 to 196 statewide on Wednesday, figures show.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
