Livingston Parish confirmed 69 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new COVID-19 deaths for the third straight day, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks just the fourth time in the last 13 LDH updates that Livingston Parish didn’t add at least one new COVID-19 fatality to its death toll, which still stands at 105.
Meanwhile, the parish is reporting a total of 6,558 confirmed cases along with 1,363 “probable” cases, a jump of 23 from Friday, and eight “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 76,819 tests. That includes 69,078 molecular tests and 7,741 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 3-9, was 14.60 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 263,059 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 23,086 “probable” cases
-- 6,711 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 331 “probable” deaths
-- 4,123,715 total COVID-19 tests
-- 232,725 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day, falling by 13 since Friday to bring the statewide total to 1,534. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have fallen in just 10 of the last 39 updates from the Department of Health and by 68 since Friday.
Ventilator usage dropped by 10 to 169 statewide on Sunday, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
