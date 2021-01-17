Livingston Parish confirmed 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,120 COVID-19 cases and 128 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,252 “probable” cases, a jump of 45, and 12 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 93,525 tests. That includes 81,202 molecular tests and 12,323 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 31 - Jan. 6, was 18.20 percent, an increase from the previous week.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 326,101 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 42,879 “probable” cases
-- 7,742 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 461 “probable” deaths
-- 4,892,815 total COVID-19 tests
-- 298,614 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 201,377 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the third time in the last four LDH updates, falling by 71 to 1,930 statewide. Ventilator usage also fell, decreasing by five to 237 across the state.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.