Livingston Parish confirmed 75 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,746 COVID-19 cases and 125 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,846 “probable” cases, an increase of 16, and 10 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 87,442 tests. That includes 77,420 molecular tests and 10,022 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 24-30, was 15.80 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 310,957 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 35,872 “probable” cases
-- 7,447 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 426 “probable” deaths
-- 4,661,141 total COVID-19 tests
-- 280,373 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 81,585 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for only the second time since Dec. 28, falling by 109 since Friday to 1,960 statewide. However, ventilator usage increased by five on Sunday to 225 statewide, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.