Livingston Parish confirmed 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new COVID-19 deaths for the second straight day, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks just the third time in the last 12 LDH updates that Livingston Parish didn’t add at least one new COVID-19 fatality to its death toll, which still stands at 105.
Meanwhile, the parish has confirmed at least 75 new COVID-19 cases in three straight days to bring the total to 6,489 confirmed cases.
The parish is also reporting 1,340 “probable” cases, a jump of 33 from Thursday, and eight “probable” deaths, up one from the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 74,893 tests. That includes 67,636 molecular tests and 7,257 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 3-9, was 14.60 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 259,903 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 22,531 “probable” cases
-- 6,664 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 330 “probable” deaths
-- 4,075,599 total COVID-19 tests
-- 232,725 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
After reaching its highest point since May, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 55 overnight to bring the statewide total to 1,547. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have fallen in just nine of the last 38 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage rose by 10 to 179 statewide on Friday, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.