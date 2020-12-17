Livingston Parish confirmed 80 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks just the second time in the last 11 LDH updates that Livingston Parish didn’t add at least one new COVID-19 fatality to its death toll, which stands at 105.
Meanwhile, the parish has confirmed at least 80 new cases in back-to-back days to bring the total to 6,411 confirmed cases.
The parish is also reporting 1,307 “probable” cases, a jump of 89 from Wednesday, and seven “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 74,893 tests. That includes 67,636 molecular tests and 7,257 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 3-9, was 14.60 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 257,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 21,838 “probable” cases
-- 6,637 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 327 “probable” deaths
-- 4,042,993 total COVID-19 tests
-- 232,725 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 18 overnight to bring the statewide total to 1,602, the most since May 1 (1,607). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 29 of the last 37 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage rose by two to 169 statewide on Thursday, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
