Livingston Parish surpassed 5,000 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and reported its first COVID-19 related death in more than a week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,039 confirmed cases, an increase of 80 from Friday, and 85 COVID-19 related deaths. Livingston Parish’s last confirmed death was reported on Nov. 13.
The parish is also reporting 523 “probable” cases, 26 more than Friday, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 59,639 tests. That includes 55,955 molecular tests and 3,684 antigen tests.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 210,124 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 10,068 “probable” cases
-- 6,015 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 245 “probable” deaths
-- 3,331,324 total COVID-19 tests
-- 185,960 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a slight decrease, falling by five to 967 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 13 of the last 16 updates. Since Oct. 4, they have risen by 449 statewide.
Despite the drop in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose by four on Sunday to 105 statewide, figures show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.