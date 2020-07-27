Livingston Parish reported 82 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the local case count to 2,380, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the second-highest single-day increase in new cases in the parish to date. The most new cases confirmed in a single day (besides days with reported backlogs or reports covering two days) was 86 on July 7.
The local death toll remained at 47 on Monday for the second straight day. Last week, Livingston Parish reported at least one new COVID-19 related death for five straight days, the longest streak in the parish since the first reported death in late March.
The parish has reported 18 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including 10 in the month of July.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 475 tests from the state lab, an increase of one from the day before, and 22,257 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 811.
That puts Monday’s rate of positivity at 10.1 percent, slightly worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just five times since June 26.
On Monday, health officials added 2,343 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide case count to date to 109,917. This marks the 18th time since July 1 that the state has added more than 1,500 new cases in a single day, including the 10th time of at least 2,000 cases since July 10.
As of Monday, Louisiana has reported 3,674 COVID-19 related deaths, a rise of 23 from the day before, along with 112 “probable” deaths.
After decreasing by 43 on Sunday, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by the same amount on Monday, bringing the total to 1,600 statewide. The number of patients on ventilators also increased by 24 to 208 statewide, the first time that figure was above 200 since May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.