Livingston Parish confirmed 82 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The increase pushes the parish past 8,000 confirmed cases to date.
In a statement at noon, health officials said that Thursday’s COVID-19 update included 917 backlogged cases and 4,963 backlogged tests, with some cases dating to Nov. 9, 2020. Health officials said the backlog resulted “from a newly on-boarded lab.”
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,019 COVID-19 cases and 127 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,103 “probable” cases, a jump of 113, and 12 “probable” deaths, two more than the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 91,823 tests. That includes 80,290 molecular tests and 11,533 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 31 - Jan. 6, was 18.20 percent, an increase from the previous week.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 320,462 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 40,686 “probable” cases
-- 7,631 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 449 “probable” deaths
-- 4,805,202 total COVID-19 tests
-- 298,614 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 201,377 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
The number of statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day, falling by 54 overnight to 1,975.
Despite the decrease in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose by 10 to 245 statewide.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
