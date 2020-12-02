Livingston Parish confirmed 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and a new COVID-19 related death for the fourth time in five updates, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The high case count comes on a day the state reported 1,551 backlogs, with some specimen collection dates going as far back as April.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,558 confirmed cases and 92 COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 752 “probable” cases, a rise of 12 from Tuesday, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 66,048 tests. That includes 61,192 molecular tests and 4,856 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 19-25, was 12.20 percent, down from last week’s rate.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 227,780 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 13,555 “probable” cases
-- 6,231 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 270 “probable” deaths
-- 3,618,895 total COVID-19 tests
-- 202,891 “presumed” recoveries
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by eight on Wednesday to 1,288 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 20 of the last 24 updates and by 770 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by six to 134 statewide, figures show.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding COVID-19 in a 3 p.m. press conference Wednesday.
