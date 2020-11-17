Livingston Parish confirmed 90 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,778 cases and 84 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish is also reporting 390 “probable” cases, nine more than the previous day, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 54,092 tests. That includes 51,089 molecular tests and 3,003 antigen tests.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 199,659 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 5,916 confirmed COVID-19 deaths; and 3,133,899 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 8,026 “probable” cases and 240 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 56 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 874 statewide.
Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 10 of the last 12 updates. Since Oct. 4, they have risen by 356 statewide, including by 182 since Friday.
Ventilator usage increased by 11 on Tuesday to 92 statewide, figures show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.