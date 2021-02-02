Livingston Parish confirmed 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and five new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the second-most deaths reported in the parish in a single day since the pandemic began and the most since Jan. 27 (six).
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,791 COVID-19 cases and 148 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,631 “probable” cases, a rise of 42, and 17 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 103,758 tests. That includes 88,527 molecular tests and 15,231 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 14-20, was 10.00 percent, marking the second consecutive week that the local positivity rate decreased.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 352,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 51,917 “probable” cases
-- 8,375 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 578 “probable” deaths
-- 5,378,429 total COVID-19 tests
-- 344,321 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 487,705 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 57,926 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for just the fourth time in the last 18 LDH updates, increasing by 37 to 1,440.
Ventilator usage also increased on Tuesday, rising by two to 189 across the state.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
