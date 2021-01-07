Livingston Parish confirmed 93 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,614 COVID-19 cases and 122 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,781 “probable” cases, an increase of 31, and nine “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 86,320 tests. That includes 76,610 molecular tests and 9,710 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 24-30, was 15.80 percent.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 303,889 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 34,165 “probable” cases
-- 7,319 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 409 “probable” deaths
-- 4,575,038 total COVID-19 tests
-- 280,373 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 81,585 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise, increasing by 40 overnight to bring the total to 2,033 statewide. Since Dec. 28, hospitalizations have risen by 503.
Ventilator usage increased by 12 on Thursday to 219 statewide, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.