Livingston Parish confirmed 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and a COVID-19 related death for the second straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 5,059 confirmed cases and 86 COVID-19 related deaths. Livingston Parish reported one death on Sunday, its first since Nov. 13.
The parish is also reporting 525 “probable” cases, two more than Sunday, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 59,881 tests. That includes 56,185 molecular tests and 3,696 antigen tests.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 211,094 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 10,066 “probable” cases
-- 6,039 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 245 “probable” deaths
-- 3,341,741 total COVID-19 tests
-- 185,960 “presumed” recoveries
After a slight drop on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 45 on Monday to 1,012 statewide, the most since Aug. 21 (1,051). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 14 of the last 17 updates.
Since Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 494 statewide.
Ventilator usage also rose on Monday, increasing by nine overnight to 114 statewide, figures show.
