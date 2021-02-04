Livingston Parish confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the lowest number of new cases confirmed in a single day in the parish since Nov. 30, 2020 (seven). Since then, the lowest the parish reached was 13 (Jan. 20).
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,820 COVID-19 cases and 148 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,741 “probable” cases, a rise of 49, and 17 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 104,913 tests. That includes 89,148 molecular tests and 15,765 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 21-27, was 12.80 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 354,788 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 54,207 “probable” cases
-- 8,453 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 591 “probable” deaths
-- 5,451,598 total COVID-19 tests
-- 363,457 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 534,985 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 130,978 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 16th time in the last 20 LDH updates, dropping by 91 overnight to 1,295 statewide, the fewest since Dec. 2 (1,288). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen 774 in less than a month.
Ventilator usage also decreased on Thursday, dropping by 18 to 162 across the state.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response during a press conference set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.