Livingston Parish confirmed just five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and no new COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,328 COVID-19 cases and 165 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,127 “probable” cases, a rise of four, and 19 “probable” deaths, an increase of one from the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 117,367 tests. That includes 98,498 molecular tests and 18,869 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 18-24, was 5.50 percent, marking a decrease from the previous week.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 371,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 61,051 “probable” cases
-- 9,007 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 709 “probable” deaths
-- 6,079,589 total COVID-19 tests
-- 415,954 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,117,714 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 404,653 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 16 overnight to 538 statewide, the fewest since Oct. 4 (518). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 38 of the last 44 LDH updates and by 1,531 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 77 statewide.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
