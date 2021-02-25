Livingston Parish confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and one new COVID-19 death, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,207 COVID-19 cases and 162 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,044 “probable” cases, a rise of 12, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous day.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 113,496 tests. That includes 95,455 molecular tests and 18,041 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 11-17, was 11.00 percent, marking an increase after consecutive week-to-week decreases.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 368,218 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 59,471 “probable” cases
-- 8,885 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 676 “probable” deaths
-- 5,905,064 total COVID-19 tests
-- 408,463 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 925,991 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 332,415 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by eight overnight to 679 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 12 (676). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 32 of the last 37 LDH updates and by 1,390 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by two to 100 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media in a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
