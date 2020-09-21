Livingston Parish reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,714 cases and 73 deaths in Livingston Parish. The parish hasn’t reported a new death in the last three Department of Health updates.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 38,392 tests, a jump of just 109 tests from Sunday. That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 3.6 percent, marking the 24td time in 32 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent. mark.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 161,462 cases; 5,207 deaths; and 2,184,753 tests. Monday’s new case load — 249, the fewest since June 21 — came on 6,793 new tests, marking just the fourth time since June 21 that the state reported less than 7,000 new tests in a day.
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,039 “probable” cases and 168 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped for the fourth straight update, falling by nine to 587 statewide. That’s the fewest hospitalizations since June 20 (574), and since July 27, they’ve fallen by 1,013.
Ventilator usage also fell on Monday, dropping by seven to 93 statewide, the fewest since July 3.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
