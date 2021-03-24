Livingston Parish confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the second straight day the parish has reported a new fatality from the virus.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,525 COVID-19 cases and 174 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,246 “probable” cases, a rise of nine, and 21 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to LDH figures, the parish has initiated a vaccination series for 21,792 patients. Of that total, approximately 11,961 have become fully-vaccinated.
Officials report that Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 124,294 tests. That includes 103,823 molecular tests and 20,471 antigen tests.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 378,238 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 63,983 “probable” cases
-- 9,238 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 818 “probable” deaths
-- 6,401,491 total COVID-19 tests
-- 429,935 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,622,640 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 611,494 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nine overnight to 413 statewide. This marked the 12th time in the last 60 updates that COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased from the previous report.
Ventilator usage rose by one to 75 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.