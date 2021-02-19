Livingston Parish confirmed 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and four new deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,105 COVID-19 cases and 158 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,931 “probable” cases, a rise of three, and 19 “probable” deaths, one more than the previous day.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 110,473 tests. That includes 93,206 molecular tests and 17,267 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 4-10, was 7.80 percent, marking the second consecutive week-to-week decrease.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 364,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 57,375 “probable” cases
-- 8,778 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 662 “probable” deaths
-- 5,755,605 total COVID-19 tests
-- 396,834 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 812,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 271,216 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 17 overnight to 806 statewide, marking the 27th drop in the last 32 LDH updates. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,263.
Ventilator usage rose by one to 129 statewide.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
