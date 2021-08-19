The COVID-19 death toll in Livingston Parish rose by four on Thursday, continuing the virus’ record deadly surge.
So far this month, officials have confirmed 33 COVID-19 deaths, which is the most in a single month since the start of the pandemic. The parish has reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths in the last seven LDH reports and at least one in every update since Aug. 6.
The parish added 85 new COVID-19 cases to its count, bringing the total this month to 2,298, another record.
Officials also reported 54 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
In other news, 51,967 Livingston Parish residents have now started a vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health. That’s a rise of 961 from Monday’s report.
Officials also reported that 853 more Livingston Parish residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the total to 40,731.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 14,825 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,300 “probable” cases
-- 230 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 34 “probable” deaths
-- 184,782 total COVID-19 tests
-- 51,967 initiated vaccine series; 40,731 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
