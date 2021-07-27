Less than one week after reporting its most new COVID-19 cases in a single day to date, Livingston Parish has again set the mark.
On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 311 new cases in Livingston Parish, by far the largest overnight in the parish since the start of the pandemic.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 12,145.
Officials also confirmed one new COVID-19 death on Tuesday, the third straight day the parish has reported a death. Over the month of July, Livingston Parish has confirmed eight deaths, twice as much as the totals for May and June (four).
Local officials also reported 233 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
The rise in cases and deaths comes as the parish continues to trail the statewide average in vaccinations.
As of the most recent data, approximately 42,409 Livingston Parish residents have initiated a vaccination series, with 37,214 having completed one.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, roughly 30.7 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 26.9 percent has completed a vaccine series. Statewide, about 41.1 percent of the population has started a vaccine series, with 37 percent completing one.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 12,145 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,690 “probable” cases
-- 195 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 163,863 total COVID-19 tests
-- 42,409 initiated vaccine series; 37,214 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
