Livingston Parish reported one of 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state on Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish also added 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,726 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 74 deaths. Prior to Tuesday, the parish hadn’t reported a new death in the previous three Department of Health updates.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 38,966 tests, a jump of just 574 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at just over 2 percent, marking the 25th time in 33 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent. mark.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 162,214 cases; 5,218 deaths; and 2,205,935 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,039 “probable” cases and 168 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped for the fifth straight update, falling by 16 overnight to 571 statewide. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,029.
Despite the fall in hospitalizations, ventilator usage saw a slight increase on Tuesday, rising by three to 96 statewide.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media in a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
