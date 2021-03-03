Livingston Parish confirmed nine new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,310 COVID-19 cases and 164 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,115 “probable” cases, a rise of 15, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 116,811 tests. That includes 98,094 molecular tests and 18,717 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 18-24, was 5.50 percent, marking a decrease from the previous week.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 371,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 60,671 “probable” cases
-- 8,973 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 695 “probable” deaths
-- 6,029,266 total COVID-19 tests
-- 415,954 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,025,411 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 368,146 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 41 overnight to 588 statewide, the fewest since Oct. 31 (588). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 36 of the last 42 LDH updates and by 1,481 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage fell by 11 to 78 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 15 (58).
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.