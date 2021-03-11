Livingston Parish confirmed nine new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the second consecutive day the parish has reported a new COVID-19 death. On Thursday, there were 10 confirmed deaths reported statewide.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,372 COVID-19 cases and 167 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,153 “probable” cases, a rise of one, and 20 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 118,549 tests. That includes 99,259 molecular tests and 19,290 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 25 - March 3, was 7.50 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 373,972 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 61,963 “probable” cases
-- 9,094 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 734 “probable” deaths
-- 6,179,187 total COVID-19 tests
-- 420,459 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,272,139 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 470,147 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 16 overnight to 514 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 41 of the last 50 LDH updates and by 1,555 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage decreased by five to 64 statewide, figures show.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
