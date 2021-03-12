Livingston Parish confirmed nine new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the third consecutive day the parish has reported a new COVID-19 death.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,381 COVID-19 cases and 168 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,157 “probable” cases, a rise of four, and 20 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 119,579 tests. That includes 100,238 molecular tests and 19,341 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 25 - March 3, was 7.50 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 374,421 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 62,061 “probable” cases
-- 9,122 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 739 “probable” deaths
-- 6,206,045 total COVID-19 tests
-- 420,459 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,272,139 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 470,147 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 36 overnight to 478 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 42 of the last 51 LDH updates and by 1,591 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage decreased by one to 63 statewide, figures show
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
