Livingston Parish confirmed 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and one new death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,323 COVID-19 cases and 165 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,123 “probable” cases, a rise of eight, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 117,151 tests. That includes 98,333 molecular tests and 18,818 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 18-24, was 5.50 percent, marking a decrease from the previous week.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 371,630 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 60,897 “probable” cases
-- 8,986 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 700 “probable” deaths
-- 6,057,642 total COVID-19 tests
-- 415,954 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,117,714 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 404,653 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 34 overnight to 554 statewide, the fewest since Oct. 19 (553). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 37 of the last 43 LDH updates and by 1,515 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage fell by four to 74 statewide.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
