Livingston Parish confirmed 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,770 COVID-19 cases and 126 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,844 “probable” cases, a drop of two, and 10 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 87,650 tests. That includes 77,623 molecular tests and 10,027 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 24-30, was 15.80 percent.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 312,290 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 35,944 “probable” cases
-- 7,489 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 429 “probable” deaths
-- 4,674,395 total COVID-19 tests
-- 280,373 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 81,585 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
After dropping by more than 100 on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 22 on Monday to 1,982 statewide. Ventilator usage also increased by seven to 232 statewide, the most since Aug. 4 (240).
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
