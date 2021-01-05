Livingston Parish confirmed 55 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,345 COVID-19 cases and 120 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,652 “probable” cases, an increase of 29, and nine “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 84,610 tests. That includes 75,428 molecular tests and 9,182 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 17-23, was 19.50 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 295,825 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 30,823 “probable” cases
-- 7,241 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 394 “probable” deaths
-- 4,500,223 total COVID-19 tests
-- 263,712 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 56,452 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the seventh straight day, increasing by 83 overnight to bring the total to 1,974 statewide, the most since April 14. In the last eight days, the number of hospitalizations has risen by 444.
Ventilator usage dropped by two on Tuesday to 205 statewide, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
