Livingston Parish reached a total of 150 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, becoming the 16th parish to reach the grim milestone, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish confirmed one COVID-19 death on Wednesday in addition to 15 new cases.
In a statement, health officials said Wednesday’s reporting for cases and tests was “incomplete” due to a server issue.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,928 COVID-19 cases and 150 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,800 “probable” cases, a rise of one, and 19 “probable” deaths, an increase of two.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 107,453 tests. That includes 91,101 molecular tests and 16,352 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 28 - Feb. 3, was 11.20 percent, marking a decrease from the previous week.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 359,179 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 55,508 “probable” cases
-- 8,594 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 618 “probable” deaths
-- 5,579,911 total COVID-19 tests
-- 380,673 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 637,361 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 189,239 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 21st time in the last 25 LDH updates, dropping by 46 to 1,076 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 27 (1,074). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 993.
Ventilator usage remained at 151 statewide on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
