Livingston Parish confirmed a record four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish also confirmed 155 new cases, its third-most in a single day yet.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,060 COVID-19 cases and 114 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,476 “probable” cases, an increase of 37, and nine “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 81,063 tests. That includes 72,571 molecular tests and 8,492 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 10-16, was 13.10 percent, down from the previous week’s rate.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 277,887 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 26,598 “probable” cases
-- 7,034 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 363 “probable” deaths
-- 4,315,433 total COVID-19 tests
-- 247,501 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the second straight day on Tuesday, increasing by 92 overnight to 1,689 statewide. Ventilator usage increased by 17 to 218 statewide, figures show.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.