Livingston Parish confirmed a record-breaking six new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That breaks the previous high of four on Dec. 29, 2020. The large increase in local deaths came on a day the state confirmed 62 new COVID-19 fatalities, the most in one day since Jan. 8 (92).
The parish also confirmed 150 new COVID-19 cases, its highest total in a day since Jan. 6 (176) and the fifth-most since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,560 COVID-19 cases and 140 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,479 “probable” cases, an increase of 73, and 18 “probable” deaths, one more than the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 99,798 tests. That includes 85,786 molecular tests and 14,012 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 14-20, was 10.00 percent, marking the second consecutive week that the local positivity rate decreased.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 343,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 48,833 “probable” cases
-- 8,152 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 536 “probable” deaths
-- 5,200,248 total COVID-19 tests
-- 344,321 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 357,894 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 46,765 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 10th time in the last 13 LDH updates, dropping by 21 overnight to 1,625 statewide. Overall, hospitalizations have dropped by 233 in the last six updates.
Ventilator usage also dropped on Wednesday, decreasing by 14 to 203 across the state.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
