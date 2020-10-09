Livingston Parish confirmed seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday but no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,933 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last 12 days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 42,447 tests, a jump of 168 tests from Thursday. That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 4.1 percent, marking the 39th time in 48 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 170,878 cases; 5,442 deaths; and 2,447,559 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases and 193 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose on Friday to 582, an increase of 18 overnight. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 64 over the last five days after falling to 518 on Sunday.
Ventilator usage decreased by one on Friday to 78.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
