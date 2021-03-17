Livingston Parish confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Prior to Wednesday, the parish had reported at least one new COVID-19 death in five of the previous six LDH updates.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,462 COVID-19 cases and 171 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,197 “probable” cases, a rise of five, and 20 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 121,935 tests. That includes 102,020 molecular tests and 19,915 antigen tests.
According to LDH figures, the parish has initiated a vaccination series for 18,878 patients. Of that total, 10,606 have completed the series.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 376,152 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 62,850 “probable” cases
-- 9,184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 771 “probable” deaths
-- 6,289,160 total COVID-19 tests
-- 426,243 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,418,805 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 533,644 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by seven overnight to 446 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 46 of the last 55 LDH updates and by 1,623 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage rose by four to 66 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
