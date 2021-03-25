Livingston Parish confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Additionally, officials have reported more than 900 fully-vaccinated residents from the last report.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,528 COVID-19 cases and 174 COVID-19 deaths. Prior to Thursday, the parish had reported a new fatality from the virus in two straight days.
The parish is also reporting 3,254 “probable” cases, a rise of eight, and 22 “probable” deaths, one more than the previous report.
According to LDH figures, the parish has now initiated a vaccination series for 22,911 patients, an increase of 1,119 from the last report. Of that total, approximately 12,870 have become fully-vaccinated, a rise of 909.
Officials report that Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 124,453 tests. That includes 103,907 molecular tests and 20,546 antigen tests.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 378,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 64,105 “probable” cases
-- 9,251 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 822 “probable” deaths
-- 6,416,619 total COVID-19 tests
-- 429,935 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,718,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 654,876 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 17 overnight to 396 statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 49 of the last 61 LDH updates and by 1,676 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage fell by six to 69 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
