Livingston Parish confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and one new COVID-19 related death, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marked the parish’s first reported COVID-19 death since March 4.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,363 COVID-19 cases and 166 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,152 “probable” cases, a rise of seven, and 20 “probable” deaths, one more than the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 118,297 tests. That includes 99,043 molecular tests and 19,254 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 25 - March 3, was 7.50 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 373,644 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 61,870 “probable” cases
-- 9,084 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 728 “probable” deaths
-- 6,154,306 total COVID-19 tests
-- 415,954 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,220,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 448,730 series completed
After rising for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 13 overnight to 530 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 40 of the last 49 LDH updates and by 1,539 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage decreased by six to 69 statewide, figures show.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.