Livingston Parish confirmed 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and three new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,290 COVID-19 cases and 119 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,623 “probable” cases, an increase of two, and nine “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 83,584 tests. That includes 74,524 molecular tests and 9,060 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 17-23, was 19.50 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 292,184 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 29,997 “probable” cases
-- 7,198 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 387 “probable” deaths
-- 4,453,631 total COVID-19 tests
-- 263,712 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the sixth straight day on Monday, increasing by 58 to bring the total to 1,891 statewide. In the last week, the number of hospitalizations has risen by 361.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 207 statewide on Monday.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
