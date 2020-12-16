Livingston Parish confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths — its most in a single day yet — and 81 new cases in the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the ninth time in the last 10 LDH updates that Livingston Parish confirmed at least one new COVID-19 death. During that span, the parish has reported 13 new deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 6,331 confirmed cases and 105 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,218 “probable” cases, a jump of 106 from Tuesday, and seven “probable” deaths, an increase of one from the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 74,893 tests. That includes 67,636 molecular tests and 7,257 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 3-9, was 14.60 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 254,489 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 21,056 “probable” cases
-- 6,607 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 326 “probable” deaths
-- 4,005,841 total COVID-19 tests
-- 232,725 “presumed” recoveries (updated weekly)
After rising by 70 on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 13 overnight to bring the statewide total to 1,584, marking the third decrease in four LDH updates.
Despite the recent declines, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 28 of the last 36 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage rose by 15 to 167 statewide on Wednesday, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
