Livingston Parish confirmed 35 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
This marks the sixth straight day the parish has reported at least one new death from the coronavirus, the first time that has happened since the first reported death in April.
It’s also the second consecutive day the parish has confirmed multiple deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 6,058 confirmed cases and 100 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,061 “probable” cases, a jump of 62 from Thursday, and six “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 71,363 tests. That includes 64,937 molecular tests and 6,426 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 25 - Dec. 2, was 14.40 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 245,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 18,565 “probable” cases
-- 6,465 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 302 “probable” deaths
-- 3,867,799 total COVID-19 tests
-- 217,930 “presumed” recoveries (updated weekly)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 60 on Friday to bring the statewide total to 1,589, the most since July 27 (1,600) at the peak of the state’s second wave. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 27 of the last 32 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage dropped by 13 to 167 statewide on Friday, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
