Livingston Parish confirmed 53 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday — surpassing 6,000 total to date — and two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
This marks the fifth straight day the parish has reported at least one new death from the coronavirus, which has only happened locally one other time (July 20-24).
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 6,023 confirmed cases and 98 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
The parish is also reporting 999 “probable” cases, a jump of eight from Wednesday, and six “probable” deaths, one more than the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 70,762 tests. That includes 64,694 molecular tests and 6,068 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 25 - Dec. 2, was 14.40 percent, up from the previous week’s rate.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 243,435 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 17,894 “probable” cases
-- 6,426 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 298 “probable” deaths
-- 3,829,577 total COVID-19 tests
-- 217,930 “presumed” recoveries (updated weekly)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the first time since Nov. 27, dropping by eight overnight to 1,529 statewide. It’s only the fifth time in the last 31 updates that hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, decreased.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 180 statewide, figures show. That’s the most since Aug. 17 (184).
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference set for 3 p.m. Thursday.
