Livingston Parish confirmed just two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the lowest number of new cases in a day since Nov. 2 (two), though it came on only 79 new tests. Mondays typically have lower case and test increases.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,021 COVID-19 cases and 153 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,903 “probable” cases, a drop of two, and 18 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous day.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 109,518 tests. That includes 92,510 molecular tests and 17,008 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 28 - Feb. 3, was 11.20 percent, marking a decrease from the previous week.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 363,469 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 56,925 “probable” cases
-- 8,691 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 634 “probable” deaths
-- 5,705,234 total COVID-19 tests
-- 380,673 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 782,992 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 254,956 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 25th time in the last 29 LDH updates, decreasing by 26 overnight to 849 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 16 (818). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,220.
Ventilator usage dropped by five to 137 statewide, the lowest since Dec. 2 (134).
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
The Department of Health will not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in observance of the Mardi Gras holiday.
