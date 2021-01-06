Livingston Parish confirmed 176 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That is the parish’s second-highest number of confirmed new cases in a single day yet, falling just shy of the mark set on Dec. 9 (184).
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 7,521 COVID-19 cases and 122 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 1,750 “probable” cases, an increase of 98, and nine “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 85,759 tests. That includes 76,207 molecular tests and 9,552 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 24-30, was 15.80 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 299,967 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 33,557 “probable” cases
-- 7,273 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 408 “probable” deaths
-- 4,537,096 total COVID-19 tests
-- 280,373 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 56,452 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise, increasing by 19 overnight to bring the total to 1,993 statewide. Since Dec. 28, hospitalizations have risen by 463.
Ventilator usage increased by two on Wednesday to 207 statewide, figures show.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
