Livingston Parish confirmed 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and two new deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,129 COVID-19 cases and 160 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,9378 “probable” cases, a rise of 47, and 19 “probable” deaths, the same as the previous day.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 111,171 tests. That includes 93,590 molecular tests and 17,581 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 4-10, was 7.80 percent, marking the second consecutive week-to-week decrease.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting:
-- 365,859 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 58,317 “probable” cases
-- 8,798 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 668 “probable” deaths
-- 5,787,609 total COVID-19 tests
-- 396,834 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 812,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 271,216 series completed
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 50 over the last two days to 756 statewide, marking the 28th drop in the last 33 LDH updates. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,313.
Ventilator usage dropped by nine to 120 statewide.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.