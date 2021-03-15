Livingston Parish confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish has reported at least one new COVID-19 death in four of the last five LDH updates.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 9,410 COVID-19 cases, a drop of 11 from Sunday’s report, and 170 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 3,182 “probable” cases and 20 “probable” deaths, both figures the same as the previous report.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 120,438 tests. That includes 100,806 molecular tests and 19,632 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Feb. 25 - March 3, was 7.50 percent, marking an increase from the previous week.
According to LDH figures, the parish has initiated a vaccination series for 18,878 patients. Of that total, 10,606 have completed the series.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 375,261 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 62,304 “probable” cases
-- 9,148 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 755 “probable” deaths
-- 6,247,441 total COVID-19 tests
-- 420,459 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,418,805 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 533,644 series completed
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by two overnight to 455 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 44 of the last 53 LDH updates and by 1,614 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by two to 66 statewide, figures show.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
