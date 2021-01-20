Livingston Parish confirmed 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and two new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the lowest number of new cases in a day since Nov. 30 (seven).
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish has confirmed a total of 8,201 COVID-19 cases and 132 COVID-19 deaths.
The parish is also reporting 2,320 “probable” cases, a jump of 37, and 15 “probable” deaths, one more than the day before.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 95,468 tests. That includes 82,685 molecular tests and 12,783 antigen tests.
The parish’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Jan. 7-13, was 11.50 percent, a significant drop from the previous week’s rate of 18.40 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 330,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 44,288 “probable” cases
-- 7,881 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 502 “probable” deaths
-- 4,968,246 total COVID-19 tests
-- 298,614 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 267,720 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered (updated every Tuesday and Thursday)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the fifth time in the last seven LDH updates, falling by 47 to 1,858 statewide, the fewest since Jan. 3 (1,833).
Ventilator usage also decreased, dropping by six to 243 across the state.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
